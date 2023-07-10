BSF recovers Maoist dump in Odisha’s Malkangiri

The BSF has busted a major Maoist dump near Marigetta village in Malkangiri district, and recovered electric detonators, gelatin sticks and hand grenades, police said on Monday. The Naxal dump was detected during a search operation in the area, they said.

"Such recoveries would certainly dent Maoist strategy, and dampen their spirits to take on the ever-growing dominance of security forces," a BSF release said.

BSF has been carrying out "relentless operations in highly Naxal-affected districts of Malkangiri and Koraput in South Odisha", it said. The recovered items include 25 electric detonators, 108 gelatin sticks, 20 improvised hand grenades and Maoist literature, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)