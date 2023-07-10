Left Menu

Abducted engineer rescued within hours, three arrested

An FIR was lodged at Itanagar police station immediately after getting information of the abduction and the case was given to inspector S Roy, Chiram said. During interrogation, the accused revealed that the abduction was due to personal reasons, Chiram said.

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:50 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 20:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Itanagar, Jul 10 (PTI): Police on Monday cracked an abduction case within two hours and rescued an engineer from a local market here. Reri Boje, an assistant engineer of the rural works department posted at Bameng in Arunachal Pradesh's East Kameng district, was abducted by three unknown persons in a white vehicle from Gandhi Market here around 11am, SP (Crime) Jimmy Chiram said. An FIR was lodged at Itanagar police station immediately after getting information of the abduction and the case was given to inspector S Roy, Chiram said. A team from Itanagar police station was constituted and search operation conducted. The victim was rescued from Richi Jullang area near Chimpu-Jullang Bridge and the three accused were arrested, the SP said. The arrested were identified as Yarkum Rimo (40), Mako Rimo (23) and Tah Rimo (35), the officer said. Police also seized the car used in the abduction. During interrogation, the accused revealed that the abduction was due to personal reasons, Chiram said.

