Army commander reviews security, operational preparedness in J-K's Rajouri

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 10-07-2023 20:55 IST | Created: 10-07-2023 20:55 IST
General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command, Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi on Monday visited forward battalion in Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir and reviewed the security and operational preparedness with the field commanders.

Army's Northern Command shared the information on its official Twitter handle, also posting four pictures of the army commander with the troops stationed in the forward areas along the Line of Control (LoC).

''He (Lt Gen Dwivedi) interacted with troops, felicitated and complimented them for their vigilance and high level of professionalism,'' the army said.

The visit of the army commander came at a time when army troops were engaged in a massive search operation in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri district.

The operation was launched after the alert troops picked up suspicious movement of suspected terrorists trying to infiltrate from across the LoC, officials said.

Army along with police also launched a joint search operation in Gursai top, Shahshidhar and adjoining areas in Mendhar sector in nearby Poonch district Monday morning.

Searches were also carried out at village Noorkote and Nakerkote ahead of the border fence in the jurisdiction of Poonch police station late Sunday night. However, no one was arrested during the operation which continued for several hours, the officials said.

