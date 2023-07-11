Left Menu

Reuters | Jakarta | Updated: 11-07-2023 09:45 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 09:32 IST
Top diplomat Wang to represent China at ASEAN-led gathering - sources
Chinese diplomat Wang Yi (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Indonesia

Top diplomat Wang Yi will represent China at an international gathering of foreign ministers this week in Indonesia, three sources familiar with the matter said on Tuesday.

The sources declined to be identified because they were not authorised to speak to media. Foreign ministers of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) and China were scheduled to meet on Thursday, ahead of Friday's East Asia Summit and ASEAN Regional Forum.

