Man detained for issuing threat to Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-07-2023 10:18 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 10:14 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The Pune police have detained a 24-year-old man for allegedly threatening to kill NCP leader and Maharashtra minister Chhagan Bhujbal, who was recently inducted into the Eknath Shinde-led cabinet, an official said on Tuesday.

The man allegedly called on a phone number of Bhujbal's personal assistant (PA) on Monday night saying he has taken Bhujbal's ''supari'' (contract) and he will kill him, the police official said.

Bhujbal's PA filed a police complaint in this connection.

''An offence was registered against the person and during the investigation, his location was traced to Mahad in neighbouring Raigad district,'' the official said. The Pune Crime Branch has detained the man from Mahad and he is being brought here for further probe, he said.

Bhujbal and eight other NCP MLAs, including Ajit Pawar, joined the Shinde-BJP government on July 2.

Pawar was sworn in as the deputy chief minister, while the others including Bhujbal took oath as cabinet ministers.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

