MP: 17-year-old girl shot dead on way home from coaching centre in Gwalior

The girl was going with her friend on a scooter when three-four persons riding motorbikes allegedly fired at her, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said.The assailants then fled from the spot, he said. The police were questioning the other girl, who was on the victims scooter at the time of the incident, for further information, he said.Search was on for the assailants, the official said.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-07-2023 10:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 10:37 IST
MP: 17-year-old girl shot dead on way home from coaching centre in Gwalior
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A 17-year-old student of Class 11 was shot dead allegedly by motorbike-borne persons when she was returning home after attending classes at a coaching centre in Madhya Pradesh's Gwalior city, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place at around 8 pm on Monday at a square in Madhavganj police station limits, he said. The girl was going with her friend on a scooter when three-four persons riding motorbikes allegedly fired at her, Superintendent of Police Rajesh Singh Chandel said.

The assailants then fled from the spot, he said. Some people present there rushed the girl to a hospital where she died during treatment late Monday night, the official said. The police were questioning the other girl, who was on the victim's scooter at the time of the incident, for further information, he said.

Search was on for the assailants, the official said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

