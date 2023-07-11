Terror case: NIA raids in south Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) carried out raids at multiple locations in Kashmir on Tuesday in a terror related case, officials said. The agency sleuths conducted raids at multiple locations in the south Kashmir districts of Anantnag, Pulwama and Shopian, they said.

They said the raids were a part of an investigation by the central agency in a terror related case.

Further details were awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)