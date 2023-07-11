Three held for acid attack on businessman in Palghar
- Country:
- India
Police have arrested three persons for the acid attack on a 42-year-old businessman following a dispute in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Tuesday. The incident took place on July 8 when the victim, Mobin Shaikh, was returning home after closing his shop of LED lights at Gopcharpada in Virar area, he said.
Two persons threw an acid on the victim, who suffered severe burn injuries, senior police inspector Pramod Badakh said.
The crime branch officials examined the CCTV footage of the area, worked on intelligence and technical inputs and nabbed three persons - Mastan Usman Shaikh, Sanket Sharma and Jayesh Tare - on Monday, he said. The official said Mastan Shaikh had a dispute with the victim. He allegedly hired the two other accused on a contract of Rs 4 lakh to attack the victim with an acid, the official said, without elaborating on the dispute. A case was registered against the accused under relevant provisions, the police said.
Mastan Shaikh already had some criminal cases registered against him at Virar police station area, they added.
