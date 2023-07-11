Left Menu

Houses of four terrorists raided in J-K’s Kishtwar

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 11-07-2023 11:17 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 11:08 IST
Houses of four terrorists raided in J-K’s Kishtwar
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday carried out raids at the houses of four terrorists, who are operating from across the border and making efforts to revive militancy in Kishtwar district, a senior police officer said. The raids are underway at Mughal Maiden, Chatroo and Singhpora areas and are aimed at eliminating the militant ecosystem in the district by identifying various over-ground workers and supporters of terrorism, Senior Superintendent of Police, Kishtwar, Khalil Ahmad Poswal told PTI.

Officials said the houses of terrorists Jamal Din, Gulzar Ahmad, Shabir Ahmad and Gulabu, who have escaped to Pakistan and are operating from there, were targeted in the latest round of raids in connection with a case registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The special NIA court in Jammu had on April 26 issued non-bailable warrants against 23 terrorists from Kishtwar operating from across the border. Earlier, non-bailable warrants were issued against 13 terrorists in the district.

The 36 individuals from Kishtwar went to Pakistan after joining the terror ranks over a period of time. Subsequently, two FIRs were registered against them after their involvement in terror activities surfaced during investigations, the SSP said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023