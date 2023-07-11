Left Menu

6 dead as school bus collides with car on Delhi-Meerut expressway

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 11-07-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 11:39 IST
6 dead as school bus collides with car on Delhi-Meerut expressway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Six members of a family died and two people were severely injured on Tuesday morning when their SUV collided head-on with a school bus moving on the wrong side of an expressway here, a senior police official said.

The accident took place around 6 am on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (Ghaziabad), Ramanand Kushwaha said.

The bus had gone to Delhi and was plying on the wrong side of the expressway after refilling CNG near Ghazipur border, he added.

The family was travelling in the SUV, which was headed for Gurugram from Meerut, Kushwaha said.

Two people are undergoing treatment for severe injuries, he said, adding that there were eight people in the SUV.

''The bus driver has been arrested. He was at complete fault as he was moving on the wrong side,'' Kushwaha said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023