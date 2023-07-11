6 dead as school bus collides with car on Delhi-Meerut expressway

Six members of a family died and two people were severely injured on Tuesday morning when their SUV collided head-on with a school bus moving on the wrong side of an expressway here, a senior police official said.

The accident took place around 6 am on the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic (Ghaziabad), Ramanand Kushwaha said.

The bus had gone to Delhi and was plying on the wrong side of the expressway after refilling CNG near Ghazipur border, he added.

The family was travelling in the SUV, which was headed for Gurugram from Meerut, Kushwaha said.

Two people are undergoing treatment for severe injuries, he said, adding that there were eight people in the SUV.

''The bus driver has been arrested. He was at complete fault as he was moving on the wrong side,'' Kushwaha said.

