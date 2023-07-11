Left Menu

Odisha man murdered fortnight after wedding

The body of the deceased, identified as Sudhanshu Biswal 28 of Kalikapur village under Rajkanika police station, was found on Jayanagar-Singhpur road at Terantapada Chhack on Monday afternoon, police added. We have registered a case and are collecting CCTV camera footage to identify the killers, he added.

PTI | Kendrapara | Updated: 11-07-2023 11:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 11:42 IST
Odisha man murdered fortnight after wedding
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A newlywed man was allegedly murdered by unidentified persons in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, police said on Tuesday. The body of the deceased, identified as Sudhanshu Biswal (28) of Kalikapur village under Rajkanika police station, was found on Jayanagar-Singhpur road at Terantapada Chhack on Monday afternoon, police added. Biswal had fallen in love with a girl of Palei village but her parents objected to their affair, police said. ''Despite objections by the girl's parents, they got married on June 25 after she eloped with him,'' police said. “We suspect the man was riding a two-wheeler when he was waylaid and murdered by unidentified men. His blood-soaked body was found by locals and they rushed him to a hospital,” police added. “He succumbed to injuries while being shifted to a hospital,” said Bilwamangal Sethi, inspector of Rajkanika police station. Forensic experts visited the spot and collected evidence from the crime scene. “Police are investigating the case from all angles. We have registered a case and are collecting CCTV camera footage to identify the killers,” he added.

