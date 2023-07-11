NATO to send 'positive signal' about Ukraine’s drive to join alliance - US's Sullivan
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 11-07-2023 11:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 11:45 IST
- Country:
- Lithuania
NATO will send Ukraine a "positive signal” about Kyiv's bid to join the alliance when their leaders meet at a summit in Lithuania on Tuesday, U.S. National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said.
Sullivan was speaking to reporters as negotiators from the 31-strong alliance were finalising a final communique to outline Kyiv's pathway to membership.
Diplomats said on Tuesday that differences were narrowing.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. to test its Palestinian dual-nationals' Israeli access in July
Germany ready for permanent brigade presence in NATO member Lithuania
Japan's Kishida, U.S. Biden, South Korea's Yoon arranging to meet in Washington - Asahi newspaper
SPECIAL REPORT-A son died, his parents tried to sue. How U.S. courts protect Big Pharma
Lithuania seeks to build infrastructure for German brigade by 2026