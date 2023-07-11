Left Menu

NATO policy increases risk of conflict with Russia - RIA cites Russian diplomat

Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2023
NATO policy increases risk of conflict with Russia - RIA cites Russian diplomat

NATO's policy towards Russia increases the risk of direct conflict between bloc members and Moscow, Russia' RIA news agency cited the Russian ambassador to Belgium, Alexander Tokovinin, as saying on Tuesday.

Tokovinin said the regional defence plans which NATO intends to adopt at the summit starting on Tuesday in Vilnius would make the bloc's confrontation with Russia more tense and prolonged.

