NATO policy increases risk of conflict with Russia - RIA cites Russian diplomat

NATO's policy towards Russia increases the risk of direct conflict between bloc members and Moscow, Russia' RIA news agency cited the Russian ambassador to Belgium, Alexander Tokovinin, as saying on Tuesday.

Tokovinin said the regional defence plans which NATO intends to adopt at the summit starting on Tuesday in Vilnius would make the bloc's confrontation with Russia more tense and prolonged.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)