Norway increases military support to Ukraine this year by $239 mln

Norway will increase its military support to Ukraine by 2.5 billion crowns ($239 million) this year to 10 billion, the Nordic country's government said on Tuesday.
It said in a statement it would also increase its contribution to NATO's support fund for Ukraine. ($1 = 10.4583 Norwegian crowns)
