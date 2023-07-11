China's top diplomat to attend ASEAN meetings
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-07-2023 12:42 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 12:41 IST
- Country:
- China
China's top diplomat Wang Yi will attend the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) meetings on July 13-14, the Chinese foreign ministry said at a regular press briefing on Tuesday.
Foreign Minister Qin Gang will not be attending the meetings due to health reasons, spokesperson Wang Wenbin said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
China enacts its first Foreign Relations Law to deter Western sanctions & safeguard sovereignty: Top diplomat Wang Yi
Wang Yi to represent China at ASEAN, raising questions over Qin Gang whereabouts
China's foreign minister to miss ASEAN meet, deepening mystery over whereabouts
Top diplomat Wang to represent China at ASEAN-led gathering - sources
Myanmar violence and sea disputes to dominate ASEAN talks joined by US, Russian and Chinese envoys