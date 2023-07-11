AP bus accident: Governor expresses condolences

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday condoled the death of seven persons in a bus accident in Prakasam district.

Nazeer expressed anguish and profound grief over the deaths in the accident, said a press note shared by Raj Bhavan. Seven people died and several others were injured when a bus carrying a marriage party fell into a canal early on Tuesday near Darsi.

The bus, carrying 45 persons from Podili to Kakinada, fell into the Nagarjuna Sagar Canal when its driver tried to avoid hitting a private bus coming in the opposite direction. The Governor offered condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for early recovery of the injured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)