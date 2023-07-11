AP bus accident: Governor expresses condolences
Seven people died and several others were injured when a bus carrying a marriage party fell into a canal early on Tuesday near Darsi.The bus, carrying 45 persons from Podili to Kakinada, fell into the Nagarjuna Sagar Canal when its driver tried to avoid hitting a private bus coming in the opposite direction.
Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer on Tuesday condoled the death of seven persons in a bus accident in Prakasam district.
Nazeer expressed anguish and profound grief over the deaths in the accident, said a press note shared by Raj Bhavan. Seven people died and several others were injured when a bus carrying a marriage party fell into a canal early on Tuesday near Darsi.
The bus, carrying 45 persons from Podili to Kakinada, fell into the Nagarjuna Sagar Canal when its driver tried to avoid hitting a private bus coming in the opposite direction. The Governor offered condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for early recovery of the injured.
