Solomon Islands, China should immediately publish details of police deal - Australia

"We are concerned that this development will invite further regional contest," the spokesperson said in a statement. "Solomon Islands and China should provide transparency of their intentions to Australia and the region by publishing the agreement immediately, so the Pacific family can collectively consider the implications for our shared security."

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 11-07-2023 12:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 12:41 IST
Penny Wong Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Australia

Australia said the Solomon Islands and China should "provide transparency of their intentions to Australia and the region" by immediately publishing details of a policing deal signed in Beijing. The police cooperation pact was among nine deals signed after Solomon Islands Prime Minister Manasseh Sogavare met with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Beijing.

A spokesperson for Foreign Minister Penny Wong said Australia was aware of reports referencing a policing implementation plan linked to a deal signed between China and Solomon Islands in March 2022. "We are concerned that this development will invite further regional contest," the spokesperson said in a statement.

"Solomon Islands and China should provide transparency of their intentions to Australia and the region by publishing the agreement immediately, so the Pacific family can collectively consider the implications for our shared security."

