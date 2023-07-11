Europe to face 'catastrophic consequences' if Ukraine war escalates - RIA cites Russian diplomat
Reuters | Updated: 11-07-2023 12:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 12:54 IST
Europe will be the first to face "catastrophic consequences" if the Ukraine war escalates, the RIA news agency cited Konstantin Gavrilov, a Vienna-based Russian diplomat and senior security negotiator, as saying on Tuesday.
Gavrilov, who blamed the United States for pushing towards such an escalation, spoke as NATO countries held a summit in Vilnius.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
