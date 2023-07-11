China, US had good cooperation in climate area - Chinese foreign ministry
Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 11-07-2023 13:01 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 12:54 IST
The Chinese foreign ministry said on Tuesday that China and the United States had good cooperation in the climate area and hoped both sides would meet half way to create beneficial conditions.
Spokesperson Wang Wenbin made the comments when addressing a question on U.S. climate envoy John Kerry's proposed visit to China this month.
