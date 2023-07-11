Left Menu

UK mortgage rates surpass 'mini-budget' peak

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-07-2023 13:09 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 13:07 IST
UK mortgage rates surpass 'mini-budget' peak
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

A key British mortgage rate on Tuesday rose above the highs reached in the aftermath of last year's "mini-budget" crisis.

The average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate hit 6.66%, narrowly exceeding the 6.65% reached on Oct. 20 and the highest since August 2008 when it stood at 6.94%.

Also Read: British actor Julian Sands confirmed dead, months after vanishing in California wilderness

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023