UK mortgage rates surpass 'mini-budget' peak
Reuters | London | Updated: 11-07-2023 13:09 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 13:07 IST
- Country:
- United Kingdom
A key British mortgage rate on Tuesday rose above the highs reached in the aftermath of last year's "mini-budget" crisis.
The average two-year fixed residential mortgage rate hit 6.66%, narrowly exceeding the 6.65% reached on Oct. 20 and the highest since August 2008 when it stood at 6.94%.
