Uttarakhand: Bridge washed away due to flood in Jummagad river, contact lost several border villages

PTI | Gopeshwar | Updated: 11-07-2023 13:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 13:21 IST
Floods in Jummagad river in the border area of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has washed away the bridge built on it, blocking the Indo-Tibet border road there while contact with over a dozen border villages has also been lost.

Flooding in Jummagad river flowing near Jumma village on the Joshimath-Niti highway, about 45 km from Joshimath, continued till late night on Monday evening, in which the bridge collapsed.

The Joshimath-Malari border road is now blocked and traffic connectivity to over a dozen border villages in the area has also stopped. Supply to border outposts by road has also come to a standstill.

The flood water was so high that it kept flowing over the Joshimath-Malari road, which stood several metres above the river.

