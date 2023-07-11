Uttarakhand: Bridge washed away due to flood in Jummagad river, contact lost several border villages
Floods in Jummagad river in the border area of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has washed away the bridge built on it, blocking the Indo-Tibet border road there while contact with over a dozen border villages has also been lost.
Flooding in Jummagad river flowing near Jumma village on the Joshimath-Niti highway, about 45 km from Joshimath, continued till late night on Monday evening, in which the bridge collapsed.
The Joshimath-Malari border road is now blocked and traffic connectivity to over a dozen border villages in the area has also stopped. Supply to border outposts by road has also come to a standstill.
The flood water was so high that it kept flowing over the Joshimath-Malari road, which stood several metres above the river.
