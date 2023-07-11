Bilateral assurances for Ukraine will complement NATO summit decisions -Stoltenberg
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 11-07-2023 14:20 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 14:00 IST
Bilateral security assurances for Ukraine will complement decisions on the country's future membership of NATO made at the alliance's summit in Vilnius, Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
"Some allies are having bilateral and multilateral dialogues with Ukraine on a framework to have in place continued support for Ukraine (...) this will complement and supplement the decisions made at the NATO summit," Stoltenberg said before the start of the summit.
