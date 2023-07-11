Left Menu

NATO's Stoltenberg: Not seen any movement of Wagner fighters to Belarus

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 11-07-2023 14:27 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 14:08 IST
NATO's Stoltenberg: Not seen any movement of Wagner fighters to Belarus
NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Lithuania

NATO has not seen any movement of Wagner group fighters to Belarus, Russia's ally in its war against Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.

"We are monitoring the situation very closely," Stoltenberg told journalists ahead of NATO's two-day summit in Vilnius.

Over the week-end, Poland began moving over 1,000 troops to the east of the country amid rising concern in the NATO member that the presence of Wagner Group fighters in Belarus could lead to increased tension on its border.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023