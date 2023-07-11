NATO's Stoltenberg: Not seen any movement of Wagner fighters to Belarus
11-07-2023
NATO has not seen any movement of Wagner group fighters to Belarus, Russia's ally in its war against Ukraine, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Tuesday.
"We are monitoring the situation very closely," Stoltenberg told journalists ahead of NATO's two-day summit in Vilnius.
Over the week-end, Poland began moving over 1,000 troops to the east of the country amid rising concern in the NATO member that the presence of Wagner Group fighters in Belarus could lead to increased tension on its border.
