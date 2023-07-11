Fire breaks out in five-storey commercial building in Jodhpur, no casualties reported

A fire broke out in a five-storey commercial building in Rajasthan's Jodhpur on Tuesday, police said. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident, they said.

Police said the fire broke out in K P Tower in Pratap Nagar Police Station area. Fire brigades were rushed to the spot and the flames have been controlled, police control room said.

Additional DCP Harphool Singh said the fire broke out on fourth floor which spread to the top floor. As per primary information, offices of a tyre agency and insurance company were there in these floors, he said. ''The flames have been controlled,'' he added. The officer said reasons for the fire are not clear yet but prima facie short circuit appears to be the reason.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)