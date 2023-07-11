MP govt spends Rs 12.74 crore on hired planes, choppers in four months

The Madhya Pradesh government has spent Rs 12.74 crore to hire planes and helicopters over the past four and a half months.

This information was given by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a written reply in the State Assembly on Tuesday to a question asked by Congress legislator Mevaram Jatav.

Jatav had sought the details about expenses on the air travel by the CM, ministers and government officials between February 1 and June 15 of this year.

In the written reply, Chouhan said that Rs 12.74 crore was spent on air travel through hired planes and choppers during the given period. The choppers and planes were hired by the firms that are empanelled with the state government based on availability and requirement, it reads. During the given period, the government helicopter was used for 127.5 hours, while private choppers and planes were used for 123.28 hours and 168 hours respectively, the reply stated.

