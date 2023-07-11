Left Menu

MP govt spends Rs 12.74 crore on hired planes, choppers in four months

The choppers and planes were hired by the firms that are empanelled with the state government based on availability and requirement, it reads. During the given period, the government helicopter was used for 127.5 hours, while private choppers and planes were used for 123.28 hours and 168 hours respectively, the reply stated.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:05 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:05 IST
MP govt spends Rs 12.74 crore on hired planes, choppers in four months
  • Country:
  • India

The Madhya Pradesh government has spent Rs 12.74 crore to hire planes and helicopters over the past four and a half months.

This information was given by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan in a written reply in the State Assembly on Tuesday to a question asked by Congress legislator Mevaram Jatav.

Jatav had sought the details about expenses on the air travel by the CM, ministers and government officials between February 1 and June 15 of this year.

In the written reply, Chouhan said that Rs 12.74 crore was spent on air travel through hired planes and choppers during the given period. The choppers and planes were hired by the firms that are empanelled with the state government based on availability and requirement, it reads. During the given period, the government helicopter was used for 127.5 hours, while private choppers and planes were used for 123.28 hours and 168 hours respectively, the reply stated.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023