Paraguay's president-elect begins Taiwan visit that's meant to foster closer ties

It recently managed to sway Honduras, which broke ties with Taipei and opened an embassy in Beijing.I want to spend the next five years bringing us together, Pena said after arriving at Taipeis airport.

PTI | Taipei | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:16 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:08 IST
Santiago Pena Image Credit: Wikipedia
  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Paraguay's president-elect, Santiago Pena, landed in Taipei on Tuesday for a visit meant to reinforce relations between Taiwan and one of its few remaining diplomatic allies.

Pena, who takes office next month, is to meet with top political leaders including President Tsai Ing-wen and Vice President William Lai, who is also the governing Democratic Progressive Party's candidate in the January presidential election.

Pena promised during his campaign to maintain diplomatic ties with Taiwan.

Paraguay is one of only 13 countries that recognize Taiwan as a country and do not have diplomatic relations with China.

Beijing, which considers self-governed Taiwan a breakaway province, prohibits its diplomatic partners from having formal ties with Taipei.

Taiwan's remaining diplomatic allies are generally smaller countries in Central America, the Caribbean and South Pacific, along with Eswatini in southern Africa and Vatican City.

China has intensified its campaign to win over Taiwan's diplomatic allies since independence-leaning Tsai took office in 2016, in part by offering infrastructure investments to developing countries. It recently managed to sway Honduras, which broke ties with Taipei and opened an embassy in Beijing.

“I want to spend the next five years bringing us together,” Pena said after arriving at Taipei's airport. “We are close, but I think that in these moments, we need to be closer, we need to be together.” Pena is traveling with members of his incoming government, including the future ministers of foreign affairs and finance. Members of his team earlier told Paraguayan media that he is looking to expand trade and investment between Paraguay and Taiwan.

Pena is to join festivities on Wednesday marking the 66th anniversary of Taiwan-Paraguay ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

