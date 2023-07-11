Kremlin 'closely watching' NATO summit, will protect own security
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:31 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:20 IST
The Kremlin said on Tuesday it was following very closely the NATO summit in Vilnius and would make a "deep analysis" of the statements made by Western leaders and take measures to protect Russia's own security. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov was speaking to reporters at a regular briefing.
At the two-day NATO summit the 31 member states are expected to send a "positive message" to Ukraine over its prospects for eventual membership of the military alliance.
