Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:28 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:20 IST
Kremlin says Sweden joining NATO will be negative for Russian security
Dmitry Peskov, Press Secretary of the Russian President Vladimir Putin Image Credit: ANI
The Kremlin said on Tuesday Sweden's expected accession to NATO would have clear negative implications for Russia's security and that Moscow would respond with similar measures to those it took after Finland joined the Western military alliance.

Spokesman Dmitry Peskov also played down Turkey's decision to end its opposition to Sweden's accession to NATO, saying that Ankara has obligations as a member of the alliance and that Moscow had had no illusions on this score.

Peskov said Russia and Turkey had their differences but also shared some common interests, adding that Moscow intended to develop further its relations with Ankara.

