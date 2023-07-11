Berlin finalises 700-mln-euro military aid package for Ukraine
The German government has finalised a 700-million-euro ($770.28 million) military aid package for Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Tuesday, the first day of a NATO summit in Vilnius. The package includes two Patriot launchers from Bundeswehr stock, 40 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 25 additional 1 A5 main battle tanks, as well as five Bergepanzer 2 tanks, the ministry said. with it, we are making an important contribution to strengthening Ukraine's sustainability," defence minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement.
