Berlin finalises 700-mln-euro military aid package for Ukraine

The German government has finalised a 700-million-euro ($770.28 million) military aid package for Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Tuesday, the first day of a NATO summit in Vilnius. The package includes two Patriot launchers from Bundeswehr stock, 40 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 25 additional 1 A5 main battle tanks, as well as five Bergepanzer 2 tanks, the ministry said. with it, we are making an important contribution to strengthening Ukraine's sustainability," defence minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement.

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:25 IST
Boris Pistorius Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
The German government has finalised a 700-million-euro ($770.28 million) military aid package for Ukraine, the defence ministry said on Tuesday, the first day of a NATO summit in Vilnius.

The package includes two Patriot launchers from Bundeswehr stock, 40 additional Marder infantry fighting vehicles, 25 additional 1 A5 main battle tanks, as well as five Bergepanzer 2 tanks, the ministry said. It includes an additional 20,000 rounds of artillery ammunition and 5,000 rounds of 155 mm smoke ammunition, the ministry added.

The package "serves Ukraine's priorities: air defence, tanks, artillery ... with it, we are making an important contribution to strengthening Ukraine's sustainability," defence minister Boris Pistorius said in a statement. ($1 = 0.9088 euros)

