Police constable injured in knife attack in UP

A police constable was seriously injured in a knife attack in Ziadpur town here, a police officer said on Tuesday.The incident took place Monday night when a crime branch team had gone for investigation in connection with a theft case.

PTI | Barabanki | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:37 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:25 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
A police constable was seriously injured in a knife attack in Ziadpur town here, a police officer said on Tuesday.

The incident took place Monday night when a crime branch team had gone for investigation in connection with a theft case. When police stopped to question the occupants of a car parked on the roadside, one of them attacked constable Ankit Tomar with a knife, the officer said.

The police team chased the attackers, who opened fire. In retaliatory firing by the police, two persons were injured, he said, adding two other attackers managed to escape taking the advantage of darkness.

The injured persons and the driver of the vehicle were placed under arrest, the officer said.

Superintendent of Police Dinesh Kumar Singh said two country-made pistols and several live cartridges were seized from the possession of the arrested attackers.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the assailants used to steal and sell high-tension electric wire, he said.

The injured constable was admitted to the district hospital in a serious condition, police said.

