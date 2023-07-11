Kremlin: moving NATO infrastructure towards Russia's borders is a mistake

European leaders do not seem to understand that moving NATO infrastructure towards Russia's borders is a mistake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.

Peskov, speaking as a NATO summit opens in Vilnius, told a news briefing that the Western military alliance's advance into central and eastern Europe had led to the current crisis around Ukraine in the first place.

