Kremlin: moving NATO infrastructure towards Russia's borders is a mistake
Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:39 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:25 IST
- Country:
- Russian Federation
European leaders do not seem to understand that moving NATO infrastructure towards Russia's borders is a mistake, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday.
Peskov, speaking as a NATO summit opens in Vilnius, told a news briefing that the Western military alliance's advance into central and eastern Europe had led to the current crisis around Ukraine in the first place.
