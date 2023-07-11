Belarus is waiting for Wagner mercenary fighters, regular Russian troops - BELTA

Belarus is waiting for fighters from Russia's Wagner mercenary group to deploy on its territory and plans to exchange combat experience with them when they do, state news agency BELTA cited the Belarusian defence ministry as saying on Tuesday.

Belarus is also waiting for a new batch of regular Russian troops to arrive to take part in joint training with the Belarusian armed forces, the ministry was cited as saying.

