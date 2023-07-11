Annual meeting of RSS 'pracharaks' to be held in Ooty

An annual meeting of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's full-time workers, who are in charge of states or provinces in different parts of the country, will be held in Ooty this week, a functionary of the organisation said on Tuesday.

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat, general secretary Dattatreya Hosabale and all five joint general secretaries will be present at the three-day meeting beginning on Thursday, the organisation's all-India publicity head Sunil Ambekar said.

The meeting will also have participation of the Akhil Bharatiya Sangathan Mantri of various RSS-inspired organisations, Ambekar added.

''The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh's Akhil Bharatiya Prant Pracharak Baithak (All-India Prant Pracharak Meeting) is being held this year from July 13 to July 15 at Ooty (District Nilgiris), Tamil Nadu, near Coimbatore,'' Ambekar said in a statement.

This 'baithak' is an annual meeting that is convened to discuss organisational issues, he said.

''In this meeting, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat, Sarkaryavah Dattatreya Hosabale along with all the 'Sahasarkaryavahs', namely, Krishna Gopal, Manmohan Vaidya, C R Mukund, Arun Kumar, and Ramdutt will be present,'' he added.

Ambekar said all 'prant pracharaks' from across the country, 'sah prant pracharaks', 'kshetra pracharaks' and 'sah kshetra pracharaks', along with 'akhil bharatiya pramukh' and 'sah pramukh' of all seven 'Karya Vibhags' would attend the meeting.

While a 'pracharak' of the RSS is a full-time worker, a 'prant pracharak' is the organisation's full-time worker in-charge of a state or a province.

''The meeting will discuss and review the Sangh Shiksha Vargs (RSS training camps) held this year, and the progress made so far in the Sangh Centenary Action Plan for expanding the organisation,'' Ambekar said.

The meeting to discuss organisational programmes and activities for the next four to five months as well as contemporary issues also aims to deliberate upon shakha-level activities related to social transformation among other issues, he added.

