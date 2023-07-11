Left Menu

Australian war hero appeals court decision that blamed him for unlawful killings in Afghanistan

The judge also found Roberts-Smith was responsible for four of the six unlawful deaths he had been accused of.Roberts-Smith remains under Australian police investigation for criminal prosecution over war crimes.

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 11-07-2023 15:57 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:47 IST
Australian war hero appeals court decision that blamed him for unlawful killings in Afghanistan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia's most decorated living war veteran lodged an appeal on Tuesday against a civil court ruling that blamed him for the unlawful killings of four Afghans.

Ben Roberts-Smith, who retired from Australia's elite Special Air Service Regiment a decade ago, lost a landmark defamation suit on June 1 against newspapers that had accused him of an array of war crimes.

The Federal Court confirmed that the 44-year-old recipient of the revered Victorian Cross for gallantry in Afghanistan filed an appeal with the court on Tuesday against that ruling.

Roberts-Smith had taken leave from his job as a state manager of the Seven West Media national business since 2021 to focus on the court case and quit a day after the verdict. His case has been financed by the company's billionaire executive chair, Kerry Stokes.

Roberts-Smith has been fighting to salvage his reputation through a defamation suit since Australian newspaper articles in 2018 accused him of war crimes including culpability in six unlawful killings.

The newspapers are owned by Nine Entertainment, Seven West Media's main rival in the Australian television industry.

A judge dismissed the defamation claims, finding the articles were substantially true. The judge also found Roberts-Smith was responsible for four of the six unlawful deaths he had been accused of.

Roberts-Smith remains under Australian police investigation for criminal prosecution over war crimes. A former SAS soldier in March became the first charged with a war crime from Australia's 20-year campaign in Afghanistan.

Roberts-Smith's SAS colleagues are among those calling for him to become the first Australian Victoria Cross winner to be stripped of the highest award for gallantry in battle.

His official citation commended him for “selfless valour” during an intense firefight in Kandahar province in 2010 while “showing total disregard for his own safety”.

He was also awarded the Medal for Gallantry in 2006 for his roles as a patrol scout and sniper in Afghanistan.

Roberts-Smith has agreed to pay for the legal costs of the newspapers, which some estimates say could exceed 35 million Australian dollars (USD 23 million), if his appeal fails.

Around 39,000 Australians served in Afghanistan and 41 were killed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

China: Six killed, one injured in stab attack in kindergarten

 China
2
Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, drown

Chhattisgarh: 3 children fall into well while plucking fruits from tree, dro...

 India
3
Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Officer - Digital Business

Shemaroo Entertainment appoints Saurabh Srivastava as Chief Operating Office...

 India
4
UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

UN and partners visit severely damaged Jenin Refugee Camp

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

El Niño is back and challenging the agricultural status quo

The Only Guide You Need to Achieve Your Fitness Goals

A Step-By-Step Guide to Achieving Financial Independence

Digital Currencies Unleashed: Opportunities and Risks in the Crypto Market

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023