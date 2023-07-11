Left Menu

Germany's Scholz: Ukraine security assurances important from the outset

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 11-07-2023 16:03 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 15:51 IST
Germany's Scholz: Ukraine security assurances important from the outset
German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI
  • Germany

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said at the NATO summit on Tuesday that the necessary arrangements would be made to ensure Ukraine receives security assurances for after the war.

"For us it is important from the outset that there are security assurances for Ukraine that can be effective (once there is) peace. And for this we will also make the necessary agreements," he said on the sidelines of the summit in Vilnius.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

