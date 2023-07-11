Left Menu

Municipality accountant, female colleague suspended over private video shared on social media

The accountant of a municipality office here who was arrested for sharing a video with a female colleague has been suspended, a senior official of the municipality said. But he was released on bail on Friday night, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said.

PTI | Shahjahanpur | Updated: 11-07-2023 16:20 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 16:02 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
The accountant of a municipality office here who was arrested for sharing a video with a female colleague has been suspended, a senior official of the municipality said. The female colleague was also suspended, the official said.

Gaffar Khan of Jalalabad Nagar Palika in Shahjahanpur was arrested on Friday evening for posting a private video with the female colleague on social media.

Jalalabad Nagar Palika Chairman Shakeel Ahmed Khan on Tuesday said, ''On Friday, a private video of Gaffar Khan and his female colleague had gone viral on social media, following which a notice was issued to both of them.'' The chairman added that Gaffar Khan and the female colleague were suspended as he was ''not satisfied'' with their responses.

On Friday, after the video uploaded by Gaffar Khan went viral on social media, police registered a case and arrested him. But he was released on bail on Friday night, Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Meena said. Junior engineer Kuldeep has been made the investigation officer in the matter.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

