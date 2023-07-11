Man feared drowned in flooded Sutlej waters in Punjab

A 24-year-old man is feared drowned in the flood waters of the Sutlej river near Shahkot while trying to hold on to his motorcycle in the flooded Chitti rivulet, police said on Tuesday. The incident took place on Monday, they said, adding that there is no trace of the man while his motorcycle has been recovered. Three days of incessant downpour has left behind a trail of destruction in several parts of Punjab and Haryana where properties worth crores have been damaged.

According to officials, Dhussi Bund near Mandala, falling in Shahkot area, breached the danger mark and the flood waters of Sutlej have affected more than two dozen villages in Kapurthala and Jalandhar districts, Paddy crops sown over more than 20,000 acres of land have been submerged into 3 to 4 feet of flood waters, they said. The flood waters have also entered houses in more than 12 villages falling inside the Mand areas.

Renowned environmentalist and AAP MP Balbir Singh Seechewal and Punjab Local Bodies Minister Balkar Singh visited the flood-affected villages.

In an ongoing operation, many of Seechewal's followers evacuated more than 50 villagers, mostly women and children, with the help of his two motorboats from the marooned village Dhaka Basti falling in Lohian.

Meanwhile, Kapurthala Deputy Commissioner (DC) Karnail Singh and Sultanpurlodhi's Sub Divisional Magistrate Chandrajyoti visited 14 flood-hit villages falling in the Mand area of Sultanpur Lodhi. The DC appealed the flood-affected to take shelter in the eight camps set up by the administration. He also requisitioned the services of army and NDRF teams to rescue the marooned villagers.

