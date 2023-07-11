Lavrov: Russia to respond 'appropriately' to NATO expansion

Russia is taking "appropriate" and timely measures in response to the possible accession of Sweden and Ukraine to the NATO military alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the first day of a NATO summit in Vilnius which is expected to send a "positive" message to Ukraine about its future hopes of joining the alliance, Lavrov said Russia would protect its own "legitimate security interests".

Lavrov did not elaborate.

