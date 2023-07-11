Left Menu

Lavrov: Russia to respond 'appropriately' to NATO expansion

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-07-2023 16:22 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 16:05 IST
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
Russia is taking "appropriate" and timely measures in response to the possible accession of Sweden and Ukraine to the NATO military alliance, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Tuesday.

Speaking on the first day of a NATO summit in Vilnius which is expected to send a "positive" message to Ukraine about its future hopes of joining the alliance, Lavrov said Russia would protect its own "legitimate security interests".

Lavrov did not elaborate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

