Rajnath Singh urges Indian diaspora in Malaysia to work incessantly for shared prosperity

Recognising defence exports as a key pillar of sustainable growth of the Indian defence industry, Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh inaugurated the Regional Office of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia on July 11, 2023. This Regional Office will facilitate close defence industrial collaboration between India and Malaysia. It will also serve as a hub for the HAL’s engagement with the wider South-East Asian region and act as a window for other Indian Defense PSUs.

Malaysia is home to the second largest members of the Persons of Indian Origin and has a significant presence of the NRI community. The Raksha Mantri interacted with the Indian diaspora on two different occasions. The first community interaction included Ministers and senior officials of Government of Malaysia and eminent personalities from polity, culture & the industry. The reception was attended by Minister for Human Resources of Malaysia Mr V Siva Kumar and Deputy Minister for Entrepreneurship and Cooperatives Development Ms Saraswathy Kandasami.

During the event, the Raksha Mantri appreciated the rich legacy of Indian classical art tradition in Malaysia as witnessed in the presentations of Odissi dance as well as the Carnatic and Hindustani music performances by renowned Malaysian artistes.

In a separate event, Shri Rajnath Singh interacted with the members of the diverse and vibrant Indian community in Malaysia, including the leaders and members of various Indian community organisations in the country. He appreciated their deep-rooted and close connect with India.

The Raksha Mantri highlighted that the country’s prestige and stature on the global stage had increased under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi. He acknowledged the role of the Indian diaspora in the growth story of India. He encouraged them to work honestly for the shared prosperity of India and Malaysia, underlining the spirit of ‘Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam’.

Shri Rajnath Singh also visited Ramakrishna Mission in Petaling Jaya and offered floral tribute to the statue of Swami Vivekananda which was unveiled by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in November 2015. He also visited the iconic Batu Caves temple premises and offered his prayers.

In addition, the Raksha Mantri paid a visit to the Torana Gate at Brickfields, a symbol of friendship between India and Malaysia, which was also inaugurated by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi in November 2015. He also visited Kortumalai Ganesar Temple, Kuala Lumpur and offered prayers to Bhagwan Ganesh.

(With Inputs from PIB)