Ukrainian pilots' F-16 training to start in Aug - officials

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:21 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:21 IST
Ukrainian pilots' F-16 training to start in Aug - officials
  • Lithuania

A coalition of 11 nations will start training Ukrainian pilots to fly F-16 fighter jets at a centre to be set up in Romania in August, officials said on Tuesday.

"Hopefully we will be able to see results in the beginning of next year," Denmark's acting defence minister Troels Lund Poulsen told reporters on the sidelines of a summit of NATO leaders in the Lithuanian capital Vilnius. NATO members Denmark and the Netherlands have been leading efforts by an international coalition to train pilots and support staff, maintain aircraft and ultimately supply F-16s to Ukraine.

