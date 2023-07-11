L-G Saxena says waterlogging now 'annual ritual' in Delhi, AAP govt hits back

Heavy rains over the weekend that brought Delhi to a standstill led to a blame game on Tuesday with Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena saying the city faced the ''annual ritual'' of waterlogging as drains were not properly desilted, prompting a sharp reaction from the AAP government.

Delhi Water Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj slammed the L-G, saying he is blaming the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government even though he had earlier claimed that the drains were desilted and the Yamuna was cleaned.

Taking stock of the rising water level of the river at the Yamuna Bazar area, Saxena said preparations should have been made beforehand to deal with the unprecedented rain.

''The people of Delhi are hassled due to waterlogging that has become an annual ritual. Proper cleaning of drains and water harvesting are not being done. These have not been done for years, which is why waterlogging happens every time.

''Desilting of the Yamuna and the Najafgarh drain should be regularly done to increase their water-holding capacity. Since it was not done, Delhi was waterlogged,'' Saxena told reporters.

He also said Delhi's population has risen by 50 lakh since 2014 but planning was not done accordingly for sewer lines and drainage, which has caused waterlogging.

''It is unfortunate and I will try to ensure that attention is paid to it so that people are relieved of these difficulties faced by them every year,'' the L-G said.

Saxena also inspected the Pragati Maidan tunnel and the Minto Bridge and Jakhira passes that were closed due to waterlogging last week and directed the agencies concerned to rectify the defects.

''There was a water backflow problem in Pragati Maidan while a sewer line was found to have ruptured in the Minto Bridge underpass. A similar kind of problem was at the Jakhira underpass and the LG directed officials to rectify it immediately,'' a Raj Niwas official said.

After the visit, Saxena held a meeting with senior officials of the Public Works Department, New Delhi Municipal Council, Municipal Corporation of Delhi, Delhi Jal Board, Irrigation and Flood Control Department and the Railways to review the situation and devise workable solutions to overcome ''severe'' waterlogging, officials said.

Saxena held another meeting with the chairman of the India Trade Promotion Organisation and the Delhi chief secretary to review the waterlogging in the Pragati Maidan tunnel and issued instructions to rectify the engineering faults that led to waterlogging, they said.

Bharadwaj slammed the L-G in a series of tweets, saying he should not indulge in ''dirty politics'' when people expect relief.

''Hasn't the L-G been claiming that he got all drains desilted and Yamuna cleaned? Didn't he take media personnel for several visits? What happened now? Now he is shamelessly blaming the Delhi government,'' he said.

Bharadwaj, who is also the chairman of the Delhi Jal Board that is responsible for cleaning the Yamuna, said the ''DJB has been starved of funds by the L-G for the past one year. No action on officers who created finance issues.'' ''The L-G and the Central government have been constantly creating obstacles... They refused to even obey Supreme Court orders. Please allow the Delhi government to function and stop your dirty politics''.

In another tweet, he alleged that the L-G keeps interfering in the functioning of the elected Delhi government and said he should rather focus on the law-and-order scenario, which is his primary job.

At a press conference later, Bharadwaj said, ''The L-G accidentally exposed his own claims and proved he was taking false credit for getting Delhi's drains cleaned.'' ''In the last six months, the L-G took credit for cleaning the Najafgarh drain, Shahdara drain and the Yamuna... Now he is blaming the Delhi government for waterlogging citing non-desilting of these drains,'' he claimed.

Bharadwaj also alleged that the ''favourite officers'' of the L-G left no stone unturned to stop the work of the Delhi government.

After an emergency meeting on waterlogging and the rising level of the Yamuna on Monday, AAP convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the time was not fit for finger-pointing and all affected states needed to work to help the affected people.

