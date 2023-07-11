ACB arrests two officers of Rajasthan cooperative department for taking bribe

Left Menu

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:32 IST
The Anti-Corruption Bureau on Tuesday arrested a deputy registrar and inspector of cooperative department in Jaipur after catching them accepting a bribe of Rs 5 lakh red-handed, officials said. In another case, a police inspector and a head constable were arrested by the ACB for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 1.5 lakh in Jalore district of Rajasthan, they said.

In a statement, ACB's additional director general Hemant Priyadarshi said the Jaipur team (of ACB) arrested Deshraj Yadav, Deputy Registrar of Cooperative Societies, Jaipur, and Inspector Arun Pratap Singh while accepting the bribe from the complainant on Tuesday.

He said that Yadav and Singh demanded a bribe amount of Rs 20 lakh in lieu of helping in the raid conducted by the cooperative department team on a cooperative society. The accused had already taken Rs 5 lakh from the complainant before the latter lodged the complaint.

Priyadarshi said that after verification of the complaint, the ACB made the arrests. On Tuesday, the bureau caught the accused while accepting another set of Rs 5 lakh. The amount has been recovered, officials said. In Jalore, Karda Police Station SHO Amar Singh and head constable Prataparam were caught red-handed by a team of the ACB on Monday, they said.

The duo had demanded bribe from the complainant for not making him an accused in a case under the Excise Act and for not beating a man taken into custody in connection with the case.

After verification of the complaint, a trap was laid and the accused were arrested, an ACB official said.

