Kerala to have two GST tribunals

Kerala Finance Minister K N Balagopal on Tuesday said GST tribunals will be set up in Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.

The decision was taken at the meeting of the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council in the national capital.

Briefing reporters here, he said that various decisions, including on GST on online gaming, were taken at the council meeting.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)