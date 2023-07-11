Left Menu

Suspect arrested after Humvee plows into Army headquarters building at Georgia base

11-07-2023
A person was arrested after a military Humvee crashed into the Army office building for commanders and other top leaders at Fort Stewart in southeast Georgia.

The vehicle plowed through the glass front doors of the Army post's headquarters building Monday morning. No injuries were reported and a suspect was taken into custody, the Army Criminal Investigation Division said in a statement.

The agency did not identify the suspect or say what charges that person faces. Spokespersons for Fort Stewart and the Criminal Investigation Division did not immediately respond to phone and email messages seeking further information Tuesday.

Located southwest of Savannah, Fort Stewart is home to the Army's 3rd Infantry Division. It's the largest Army post east of the Mississippi River.

