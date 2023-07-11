China is increasingly challenging rules-based international order - Stoltenberg
Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:44 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:44 IST
- Lithuania
China is increasingly challenging the rules-based international order, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told a news conference as the military alliance met for a summit in Vilnius.
Alliance partners should continue to engage in dialogue with China, Stoltenberg added.
