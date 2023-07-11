NATO chief says no timetable set for Ukraine's membership, a position that disappointed Zelenskyy
- Country:
- Lithuania
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg says the leaders of the military organization's member nations have agreed to allow Ukraine to join "when allies agree and conditions are met." Stoltenberg spoke on Tuesday after Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskky blasted the alliance's failure to set a timetable for Ukraine's membership as "absurd." "We reaffirmed Ukraine will become a member of NATO and agreed to remove the requirement for a membership action plan," Stoltenberg told reporters, referring to a key step in joining NATO.
The decision will change Ukraine's membership path from two steps to one step, he said, adding that Ukraine would join "when allies agree and conditions are met."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Volodymyr Zelenskky
- Jens Stoltenberg
- Ukraine
- NATO
- Stoltenberg
- Ukrainian
ALSO READ
EU Foreign Ministers allocate over 3 billion Euro for military aid to Ukraine
Russia detains man seeking to fight for Ukraine - TASS cites FSB
South Africa: Russia mutiny won't derail African efforts to end Ukraine war
Ukraine must be ready to export mostly via Danube ports - sea ports authority
South Africa says Russia mutiny won't affect African peace efforts in Ukraine