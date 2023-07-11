Left Menu

Biden's pick for top U.S. general warns on Republican's hold on promotions

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:47 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:47 IST
President Joe Biden's nominee to become the top U.S. general warned on Tuesday that a Republican senator's blockade of military promotions could have far-reaching impact across the U.S. armed forces, affecting troops and their families.

General Charles "C.Q." Brown, the outgoing Air Force chief of staff, made the remarks at his Senate confirmation hearing to become chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

Republican Senator Tommy Tuberville, who represents Alabama, has blocked hundreds of military nominations from moving forward because he believes the Pentagon is improperly using government funding to cover travel costs for abortions for service members and their dependents. An aide to Tuberville said his block would also apply to Brown.

