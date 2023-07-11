Indian Muslims proud of their nationality: Muslim World League secretary general

Muslim World League secretary general Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulkarim Al-Issa on Tuesday said Muslims in India are proud of their nationality and the country with all its diversity is a great model for coexistence.

Addressing an event here, Al-Issa, who is on an India visit, said India with all its diversity is a great model for coexistence ''not only in mere words but also on the ground''.

''The Indian Muslims contribute a lot to humanity. The Indian Muslims are an important part of Indian society. They are proud of their nationality and they are proud of their Constitution,'' he said in his address in Arabic that was translated at the event, organised by the Khusro Foundation and the India Islamic Cultural Centre.

''We know that India is a Hindu majority country even though the Constitution is a secular one which is an umbrella for the different sects that are united under this one nation,'' he said.

There is a true sense of optimism in India between communities, he said and added that diversity is a great way to protect Constitution and stability.

Al-Issa said his organisation is working across the world to promote religious awareness.

He also said Islam is not only about tolerance but Islam is about forgiving others.

During his India visit, Al-Issa is also expected to call on President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior Islamic religious leaders and religious leaders of different faiths.

He will also attend several events of the Islamic community as well as events of various Indian communities to promote fraternal and friendly dialogues, to enhance understanding and cooperation, and to discuss many topics of common interest, a statement by the Muslim World League said.

Al-Issa is here at the official invitation from the Indian government.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval also spoke at the event and said it is no coincidence that despite there being around 200 million Muslims, the involvement of Indian citizens in global terrorism has been ''incredibly low''.

He also noted that India has been a melting pot of cultures and religions that have co-existed in harmony for centuries.

MWL is an international NGO headquartered in Mecca, with members from all Islamic countries and sects.

It aims to present Islam and its tolerant principles, provide humanitarian aid, extend bridges of dialogue and cooperation with all, engage in positive openness to all cultures and civilizations, follow the path of centrism and moderation and ward off movements calling for extremism, violence and exclusion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)