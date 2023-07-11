Left Menu

NATO says concerned over Iran's "malicious activities" on its territory

Reuters | Vilnius | Updated: 11-07-2023 20:59 IST | Created: 11-07-2023 20:59 IST
NATO allies said on Tuesday they were seriously concerned by Iran's "malicious activities" within allied territory and called Tehran to stop its military support to Russia, including the supply of drones.

"We call upon Iran to cease its military support to Russia, in particular its transfer of Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) which have been used to attack critical infrastructure, causing widespread civilian casualties," the 31-member alliance said in a final declaration at a summit in Lithuania.

"We express our serious concern over Iran's malicious activities within Allied territory."

