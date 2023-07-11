NATO says concerned over Iran's "malicious activities" on its territory
- Country:
- Lithuania
NATO allies said on Tuesday they were seriously concerned by Iran's "malicious activities" within allied territory and called Tehran to stop its military support to Russia, including the supply of drones.
"We call upon Iran to cease its military support to Russia, in particular its transfer of Uncrewed Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) which have been used to attack critical infrastructure, causing widespread civilian casualties," the 31-member alliance said in a final declaration at a summit in Lithuania.
"We express our serious concern over Iran's malicious activities within Allied territory."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Duleep Trophy: Chance for established and aspirants to underline red ball credentials
Israel seizes millions in digital funds meant for Iranian proxies -ministry
Iranian minister calls for creating joint commission between Iran, Afghanistan to resolve water dispute
Skilled Indians in long queue for US green cards; one such aspirant out on countrywide campaign
Israel seizes cryptocurrency said to be used to finance Hezbollah and Iran's Revolutionary Guard