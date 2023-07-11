HIGHLIGHTS AT 9 PM

Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL65 PM MODI-FRANCE **** India's tri-services contingent to participate in Bastille Day celebrations New Delhi: A military contingent comprising all three services will participate in the Bastille Day celebrations in France on July 14 where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the guest of honour. **** DEL68 LDALL ED DIRECTOR SC holds Centre's order of extensions to ED chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra as illegal but upholds amendment to CVC act New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday held as ''illegal'' two successive extensions of one year each granted to Enforcement Directorate chief Sanjay Kumar Mishra, holding that the Centre's orders were in ''breach'' of its mandamus in its 2021 verdict that the IRS officer should not be given further term.

DEL58 ED-SHAH **** Who is ED director not important; action on rampant corruption of cozy club of entitled dynasts will continue: Amit Shah New Delhi: Who is the ED director is not important because whoever assumes this role will take note of the rampant corruption of a cozy club of entitled dynasts who have an anti-development mindset, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

CAL18 WB-2ND LD ALL RURAL POLL **** TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 18,606 gram panchayat seats Kolkata: TMC looked set to sweep the violence-scarred rural polls keeping intact the mandate it won two years back during the assembly polls by taking a seemingly unassailable lead in results declared till now by the State Election Commission. **** DEL41 ISLAM-LD DOVAL **** Islam occupies unique 'position of pride' amongst religious groups in India: Doval New Delhi: Asserting that terrorism is not linked to any religion, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Tuesday said it is no coincidence that despite there being around 200 million Muslims, the involvement of Indian citizens in global terrorism has been ''incredibly low''. **** DEL64 CONG-SEBI-ADANI **** Cong slams SEBI over Adani issue, says only JPC can bring out truth New Delhi: A day after the SEBI made submissions to the Supreme Court in the Adani matter, the Congress on Tuesday said the market regulator ''failed'' to file any case that would trigger an Enforcement Directorate investigation. **** DEL62 MALDIVES-MINISTER **** Maldives does not seek to pit one country against other: Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid New Delhi: Maldives Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on Tuesday said the island nation follows a pragmatic approach in its foreign policy and does not seek to pit one country against the other. **** DEL50 HP-2LD RAIN **** HP take stock of rain damage, toll rises to 31 Shimla: Himachal Pradesh authorities on Tuesday took stock of the havoc caused by the recent rains, saying 31 people have been killed, nearly 1,300 roads closed due to landslides and floods and 40 major bridges damaged. **** DEL45 CONG-2NDLD MAHARASHTRA **** Congress leaders deliberate on post-NCP split situation in Maharashtra New Delhi: Senior Congress leaders from Maharashtra on Tuesday discussed the political situation in the wake of the split in the NCP with the party leadership here and said the people will give a strong response to the BJP for the ''political fraud'' it has committed in the state. **** BOM22 MP-ASSEMBLY-LD-ADJOURN **** MP Assembly adjourned for day amid ruckus by Congress on urination incident, tribal 'atrocities' Bhopal: Madhya Pradesh Assembly was adjourned for the day on Tuesday after Congress created a ruckus seeking a discussion on the Sidhi urination incident and ''atrocities'' on tribals through an adjournment motion. **** MDS13 KA-MONK MURDER-ASSEMBLY-BJP **** Jain monk's murder issue rocks Karnataka Assembly, govt rejects BJP's demand for CBI probe Bengaluru: With Karnataka government ruling out CBI probe into the brutal murder of a Jain monk in Belagavi district, Opposition BJP on Tuesday staged a protest by trooping into the well of the Karnataka Legislative Assembly, accusing Siddaramaiah-led administration of not taking the case seriously. **** LEGAL LGD30 SC-2NDLD ADANI-HINDENBURG **** Adani-Hindenburg row: SC asks SEBI about status of probe New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday asked the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) about the status of its ongoing investigation into the allegations of stock price manipulation by the Adani group and said the probe has to be concluded expeditiously by the extended time it has granted till August 14. **** LGD17 SC-LD ARTICLE 370 **** SC to conduct day-to-day hearing from August 2 on pleas challenging abrogation of Article 370 New Delhi: The Supreme Court Tuesday said it will commence day-to-day hearing from August 2 on a batch of petitions challenging abrogation of Article 370 of the Constitution that bestowed special status on the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. **** FOREIGN FGN55: NEPAL-LDALL CHOPPER **** 5 Mexicans, Nepali pilot killed in helicopter crash near Mt Everest Kathmandu: A private commercial helicopter carrying Mexican tourists crashed on Tuesday near Mount Everest in eastern Nepal, killing all six people on board, including five members of a family, in the latest aviation accident in the Himalayan nation. **** FGN57: LANKA-INDIA-2NDLD KWATRA **** FS Kwatra meets Lankan leadership; discusses President Wickremesinghe's India visit Colombo: Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra on Tuesday met Sri Lanka's top leadership, including President Ranil Wickremesinghe, and discussed ways to bring about a ''positive transformation'' in the bilateral ties, including on the economic front.****.

